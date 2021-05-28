Investors Push For More Docs In Argentina Bond Payout Fight

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 3:36 PM BST) -- Four funds suing Argentina for refusing to pay out on a bond told a London court on Friday that the South American country has not been trying hard enough to obtain documents vital to the dispute, putting preparations for trial at risk. Palladian Partners LP, HBK Master Fund LP, Hirsch Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Ltd. said the Republic of Argentina should be more forthcoming in its efforts to meet court-ordered disclosure deadlines in the €525 million ($640 million) lawsuit. The High Court action alleges that the South American country improperly changed a baseline used to assess when payments on...

