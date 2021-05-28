Samsung's LCD Cartel Claim Against LG Tossed In UK

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 6:24 PM BST) -- A London judge has thrown out Samsung's bid to recover a portion of a price-fixing settlement relating to LCD panels from LG Display, after concluding that the dispute does not belong in England. A High Court judge has tossed Samsung's bid to recover a portion of a price-fixing settlement relating to LCD panels from LG Display, saying the lawsuit should be heard in South Korea or Taiwan, not England. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Michael Burton, sitting as a High Court judge, set aside an order on Friday granting Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and four other subsidiaries permission to serve a High Court...

