Caffè Nero Can't Stop Landlord's Challenge To Restructuring

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 7:01 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled on Friday that a legal challenge to a restructuring of coffee chain Caffè Nero should continue to trial to clarify whether the company behaved questionably during a vote on an insolvency package. High Court Judge Michael Green ruled that landlord Neil Young's challenge to Nero Holding Ltd.'s plan to slash rents as part of an insolvency process known as a company voluntary arrangement should be brought to trial. The business, which has more than 800 cafés in the U.K, applied to have the CVA challenge struck out as an abuse of process, arguing that it was being...

