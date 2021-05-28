UK XL Wins Contempt Sentence Against Underwriter

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A London judge ordered the arrest and two-year imprisonment of an underwriter in a dispute with an AXA XL unit, saying the absence of Paul Alan Corcoran from a hearing in civil litigation involving Britain's tax authority helped guide her contempt ruling. Wednesday's decision by High Court Judge Sara Cockerill followed an April hearing at which a lawyer for the unit, XL Insurance Co. SE, urged the punishment for Corcoran. He is the director and sole shareholder of Ipors Underwriting Ltd., and both are defendants in the company's suit. XL Insurance SE is an Irish-registered business reinsurer with branches in Europe,...

