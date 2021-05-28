2 Firms Rep Black Knight's $250M Deal For Marketing Biz

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Black Knight Inc. said Friday it's buying mortgage industry marketing automation company Top of Mind Networks from Primus Capital and other investors in a $250 million deal guided by Florida law firm Smith Hulsey & Busey and Goodwin Procter LLP. Jacksonville, Florida-based mortgage industry software and analytics provider Black Knight said it plans to combine Top of Mind's Surefire platform with its own loan origination system and more, according to a joint statement. "Top of Mind has brought incredible value to the sales and marketing side of the mortgage industry by helping lenders gain powerful competitive advantages for their loan officers,"...

