Court Grants Delay But Not Stay In Suit Against Alan Parsons

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge declined Monday to pause a state court suit filed against Grammy-winner Alan Parsons' company by his former promoter while the two duke it out in federal court over alleged "knockoff" concerts that Parsons says used his name without authorization. In a hearing conducted over Zoom, Orange County Circuit Judge Denise Beamer denied the request from Parsons' loan-out company Appertaining LLC to stay the state court suit filed by World Entertainment Associates of America Inc., which is owned by promoter John Regna. But the judge did agree to push back the trial date for 60 days. Appertaining had asked...

