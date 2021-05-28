Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Art Biz Brings COVID-19 Coverage Suit To The 4th Circuit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- An art class company has urged the Fourth Circuit to revive its proposed class action seeking pandemic-related loss coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co., saying a West Virginia federal court wrongly asked it to show virus infections to allege physical harm.

Uncork & Create said Thursday the lower court incorrectly found that COVID-19 did not cause physical damage because none of Uncork's employees or customers were infected with the virus. The policy never requested such a condition to obtain coverage, the company said.

The lower court was not able to "find that traceable infections were necessary to show a 'physical loss' to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!