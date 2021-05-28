Art Biz Brings COVID-19 Coverage Suit To The 4th Circuit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- An art class company has urged the Fourth Circuit to revive its proposed class action seeking pandemic-related loss coverage from Cincinnati Insurance Co., saying a West Virginia federal court wrongly asked it to show virus infections to allege physical harm. Uncork & Create said Thursday the lower court incorrectly found that COVID-19 did not cause physical damage because none of Uncork's employees or customers were infected with the virus. The policy never requested such a condition to obtain coverage, the company said. The lower court was not able to "find that traceable infections were necessary to show a 'physical loss' to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS