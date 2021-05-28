DHS Launches Expedited Dockets For Recent Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Friday it will expedite immigration cases for newly arrived migrant families seeking asylum in a "dedicated docket process," a move being criticized by immigrant rights advocates who worry rushing through cases can impact due process rights. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice announced that judges in 10 cities will have new dockets to hasten decisions in immigration cases for families who arrive at ports of entry on the southwest border starting Friday. "Families who have recently arrived should not languish in a multi-year backlog; today's announcement is an important step for both...

