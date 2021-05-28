US Bars Chinese Fishing Co. Over Forced Labor At Sea

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Troy Miller announced the blacklisting of Dalian Ocean Fishing Co. Ltd. on Friday, based on evidence that the company has used forced labor in its fishing operations. CBP's investigation into the Chinese seafood company found evidence of all 11 indicators of forced labor, Miller said during Friday's press call. Dalian's trafficked workers, whom Miller described as "predominately [from] Indonesia," were subjected to physical violence, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and abusive living and working conditions. "Today's enforcement action reaffirms that the Department of Homeland Security will...

