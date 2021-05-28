Goodwin Steers Biotech Holding Firm's Upsized $330M IPO

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology holding company Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, advised by Goodwin Procter LLP and underwriters counsel Cooley LLP, rallied in debut trading Friday after raising $330 million in an upsized initial public offering, capping a strong week for new issuances. Centessa sold 16.5 million American depositary shares at $20 each, hitting the high end of its stated range of $18 to $20. Centessa, which has locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the United Kingdom, also sold 1.5 million shares more than originally planned. Centessa was built from a merger of 10 smaller drugmakers previously owned by investment firms Medicxi and Index Ventures. Its portfolio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS