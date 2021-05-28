NJ Justices Show How To Treat Lack Of Evidence In Voir Dire

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday said prosecutors went too far with their voir dire questioning and jeopardized the fairness of a trial in an assault case when they asked jurors if a lack of evidence would affect their ability to serve on the jury. The state's high court unanimously gave Leo T. Little Jr. a new trial after Little had challenged his conviction on aggravated assault and weapons offenses by arguing that the questioning crafted by prosecutors and asked by the trial court during jury selection deprived him of a fair trial. Little was accused of pulling a gun...

