Texas Justices Rule E-Signature Compels Arbitration

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that electronic signatures of four temporary contractors were valid to compel arbitration of their employment discrimination claims, saying the electronic attribution system verifying their signatures is sufficient. The 8-1 ruling reversed a decision by an intermediate appellate court and a Dallas County District Court, which both declined to compel arbitration of claims that staffing and recruiting company Aerotek Inc. improperly fired workers from a construction job. The majority said evidence supports a holding that temporary contractors Lerone Boyd, Michael Marshall, Jimmy Allen and Trojuan Cornett electronically signed mutual arbitration agreements, or MAAs, as part of...

