Domain Holdings Seeking To Buy 10% Stake In PEXA's Parent

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Online real estate marketing services provider Domain Holdings Australia is considering buying a 10% stake in the holding company of real estate platform Property Exchange Australia, or PEXA, a day after KKR reportedly launched a bid to pay more than A$3 billion ($2.31 billion) for the company. Domain in its announcement Friday said it was exploring the idea of joining a consortium to make the purchase but did not identify potential joint venture partners. Media reports on Thursday indicated a KKR-Domain venture was seeking to buy PEXA. KKR couldn't be immediately reached for comment Friday on Domain's announcement or on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS