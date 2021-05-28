Green Groups Challenge Proposed Pa. Gas Plant's Air Permit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A trio of environmental advocacy groups accused Pennsylvania regulators of improperly granting approvals to a new gas-fired power plant being developed by Bechtel Corp. that they say would pump more greenhouse gases into the air than the entire city of Pittsburgh. The Clean Air Council; Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future, also known as PennFuture; and the Center for Biological Diversity said that regulators with the state's Department of Environmental Protection had failed to live up to their constitutional obligations to preserve and protect natural resources when they signed off on permits in April for the proposed Renovo Energy Center in Clinton County....

