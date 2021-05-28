Court To Appoint Special Master For Giuliani Privilege Review

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday agreed to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review on devices seized from Rudy Giuliani in a foreign lobbying probe, rejecting Giuliani's claims that the legitimacy of the underlying search warrants should be scrutinized first. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken also rejected Giuliani's claims that subpoenas would've been more appropriate because he is a lawyer whose high-profile clients include former president Donald Trump, noting that "lawyers are not immune from searches in criminal investigations." "The searches here were based on probable cause, and it is precisely to avoid 'unnecessary intrusion on attorney-client...

