Biden Science Adviser Approved By Senate

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate easily confirmed a prominent geneticist to lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy, cementing his space as the first science adviser in a presidential cabinet. Eric Lander was confirmed Friday on a voice vote, meaning there was broad support and no roll call vote to record individual positions. "America's future depends on science and technology like never before," Lander said in a statement put out by the White House. "In elevating OSTP to the Cabinet, President Biden made clear that science and technology will be central to solving the nation's most urgent challenges." Many social justice issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS