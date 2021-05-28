Fed. Circ. Revives Some Claims In SPEX Data Security IP Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday backed a California federal court's finding that Western Digital didn't infringe various claims of a SPEX Technologies Inc. data security patent, but the panel reversed the lower court's finding that other claims were invalid. The appellate court said the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California rightly freed Western Digital Corp. of infringement allegations related to four claims in U.S. Patent No. 6,088,802. The three-judge panel affirmed the district court's finding that there was no genuine factual dispute that Western Digital didn't infringe the patent's "means for mediating" element that relates to the communicating...

