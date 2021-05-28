Fed. Circ. Reverses PTAB, Axes Baxter Telepharmacy Patent

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit handed Becton Dickinson a win on Friday and reversed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that upheld a Baxter Corporation Englewood patent covering a method for telepharmacy and medication dose preparation, ruling the patent is invalid as obvious. In a precedential decision, a three-judge panel said the PTAB's finding that the patent was not obvious in light of three earlier patents and a patent application is "not supported by substantial evidence." The court also rejected Baxter's argument that an earlier patent can't serve as prior art because the board invalidated it three years prior. Global medical technology...

