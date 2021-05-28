Fla. Ride-Hailing Lender Would Refund $1M Under CFPB Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reached a deal to settle its deceptive practices suit against a Florida fintech lender catering to drivers for ride-hailing companies, asking a Miami federal judge to approve terms that require the company and its CEO to return roughly $1 million to consumers and pay a fine. Under a proposed judgment filed Thursday, the Doral, Florida-based Driver Loan LLC and its CEO Angelo Jose Sarjeant would be on the hook for a $100,000 civil penalty as well as giving back the money, with interest, that the CFPB said they collected as deposits through an "Investors Club"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS