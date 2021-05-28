Biden Picks Acting Head For DOL Watchdog Nomination

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden wants the Senate to confirm the acting inspector general of the U.S. Department of Labor as the official head of the agency's internal watchdog unit, the White House announced Friday. Biden tapped Larry D. Turner as his choice to oversee the DOL Office of Inspector General, the independent branch tasked with investigating the legality, efficiency and effectiveness of the agency's work administering federal wage, safety and other laws and regulations. Turner has worked in the DOL inspector general's office since 2014, when he was sworn in as deputy inspector general. He has served as the acting head of...

