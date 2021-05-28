Trader Owes $23M In FINRA 'Short Squeeze' Arbitration Case

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel has ordered an ex-Spartan Securities Group trader to pay the firm and a third party a total of nearly $23 million for allegedly making unauthorized short trades that crippled Spartan in 2019, according to an award filing made public Friday. Scott Reynolds must pay more than $5.4 million to Spartan and more than $17.4 million to Axos Clearing, which was custodian of the proprietary account that Reynolds made the trades from, the panel ruled. The trades lost more than $16 million in just hours and led to Florida-based Spartan's demise, according to the panel....

