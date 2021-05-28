Crypto Payments Biz Circle Nabs $440M To Boost Growth

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Blockchain-based payments company Circle said Friday it raised $440 million from investors, an amount it said placed the financing "among the top 10 in private fintech investments." Circle Internet Financial Inc. said the funds will help grow the company and expand its market reach. Circle provides payment technology that aims to bridge the gap between blockchain-based payments and traditional financial systems by allowing businesses to use both. It's also one of the developers of USD Coin, or USDC, which is a digital token pegged to the U.S. dollar. Over $22 billion worth of USDC is currently in circulation, according to the...

