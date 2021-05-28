Pa. Ethics Board Axes Charges As 'Hostile' Judge Retires

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- As a Pennsylvania judge ensnared in an ethics scandal over his allegedly hostile courtroom demeanor signaled his intent to retire next week, a state judicial ethics panel agreed Friday to drop claims that his conduct had brought the court system into disrepute. The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board said in a filing that it had opted to withdraw the disciplinary charges, which are among the most serious that judges in the state can face, after learning that Judge Thomas Placey had informed both the governor's office and the state's chief justice that he planned to retire from the bench effective Tuesday....

