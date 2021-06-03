Taylor English Expands Into Mich. With Corporate Partner

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based Taylor English Duma LLP has expanded into Michigan with the addition of a corporate partner whose practice focuses on emerging companies. In an announcement May 26, the firm said Michael S. Melfi, who is based in Ann Arbor, has joined its corporate and business practice group, expanding the firm's geographic footprint into the Great Lakes State. "Michael's proven results for his clients and breadth of experience speak for themselves, and adding him to our team rounds out our robust corporate and business practice," partner Joseph English told Law360 in a statement. "As we continue to seek opportunities to expand our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS