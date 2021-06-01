Insurer Asks Court To Toss $100M COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. has asked a Connecticut federal judge to toss Amphenol Corp.'s $100 million suit over pandemic coverage, saying the electronic cable maker failed to allege any presence of COVID-19 on its property to trigger the policy's communicable disease coverage. In a memorandum filed on Friday, the insurance company said Amphenol failed to show that it suffered any physical loss or damage, a precondition for coverage under the $500 million property policy. FM also asks the court to hold that the policy's "contamination" and "loss of use" exclusions bar coverage. Although the policy's $1 million communicable disease coverage does...

