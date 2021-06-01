Oracle Hits Computer Reseller With IP Suit Over Sun Marks

Law360, London (June 1, 2021, 6:48 PM BST) -- Oracle has sued TXO Systems Ltd. in the intellectual property courts in London, alleging that the U.K. telecommunications company has been selling computer hardware bearing the Sun Microsystems name without consent. In a new claim filed on May 18 and only recently made publicly available, Oracle America Inc., which bought Sun Microsystems in 2010, accused TXO in the High Court of infringing eight trademarks registered in the U.K. for computer hardware with the Sun name. The claim alleges that TXO has sold goods bearing Sun or Oracle trademarks that have not been put on the market in the U.K. or the European Economic...

