Building Giant Fights Blame In £2.2M Fire Safety Repair Suit

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 5:00 PM BST) -- One of the U.K.'s largest housebuilders has hit back at claims it is liable to a new home warranty provider after it was dragged into a £2.2 million ($3.1 million) lawsuit over fire safety defects in London tower blocks. Bellway Homes Ltd. said in a May 26 defense recently made public that the National House-Building Council has made only "generalized allegations" about defective designs at one of its developments in the capital. The warranty provider has belatedly dragged Bellway into a dispute with flat owners in which Part 20 claim, filed in February, was the first time it became aware that...

