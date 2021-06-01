Standard Chartered Tees Up Asset Fight After $770M Fraud

Law360, London (June 1, 2021, 4:47 PM BST) -- A judge on Tuesday restored four suspected shell companies suspected of having laundered money in a $770 million fraud against Standard Chartered Bank and other lenders in a gold and diamonds loan scam in India almost a decade ago. The High Court has approved applications by Standard Chartered and its Indian arm, saying they are likely to persuade liquidators that their claims are viable. (AP Photo/Sang Tan) High Court Judge David Hodge approved applications by the bank and its Indian arm to revive the U.K.-based entities to the registrar of companies. He said in a judgment on Tuesday that the lenders...

