2 Firms Guide $6.5B Midwestern Bank Merger

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Old National Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp unveiled a planned tie-up Tuesday that stands to form a Midwestern bank with a total market value of $6.5 billion, in a deal guided by Squire Patton Boggs LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. The merger of equals between Evansville, Indiana-based Old National and Chicago-headquartered First Midwest will create a financial institution with $45 billion in assets and $34 billion in deposits, according to a joint statement. Under the terms of the deal, First Midwest investors will receive roughly 1.13 shares of Old National stock for each of their shares and will own about...

