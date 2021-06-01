Justices Won't Review Ill. Fracking Moratorium

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to consider claims made by Next Energy LLC that an Illinois moratorium on fracking permits amounted to a regulatory taking of its oil and gas leases. The justices' rejection of NextEra's appeal comes over 10 years after the company began buying up oil and gas leases in Wayne County, Illinois, with the intent to drill horizontal fracking wells. But the company said it was never able to drill on those leases as a result of regulatory action first by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and then the state Legislature, which implemented strict rules...

