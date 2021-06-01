Supreme Court Agrees To Hear H&M Copyright Case

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it would hear a fabric designer's copyright lawsuit against fast-fashion giant H&M, tackling a question about when copyright registrations should be invalidated because of inaccuracies. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear a fabric designer's copyright suit against H&M. (Photo by Li Zhihao/VCG via Getty Images) The justices granted certiorari to Unicolors Inc., a fabric designer that won a nearly $1 million verdict against H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP over its unauthorized use of a copyrighted pattern. The Ninth Circuit later overturned the verdict, saying the designer's copyright registration might have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS