Betterment Taps Bank Of America Atty As CCO

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Investing and savings platform Betterment LLC has tapped former Bank of America Corp. executive Brian Woldow to serve as its new chief compliance officer. Betterment spokeswoman Danielle Shechtman told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that Woldow has taken on the company's chief compliance officer role. Woldow joined the New York-based financial services platform after spending the last 15 years working in several legal roles for Bank of America. He most recently served as the banking giant's managing director and compliance and operational risk executive, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, Woldow was responsible for "executing against the compliance and operational...

