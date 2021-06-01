Allen & Overy Hires Have NY Finance Team Raring To Go

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP has continued to expand its leveraged finance group in the United States, bringing on a pair former White & Case LLP attorneys that the practice's leader told Law360 on Tuesday gives it the bench to better compete against other firms in the loan markets. The U.K.-based Allen & Overy announced Tuesday that Gordon Mak and Stanimir Kostov are joining the practice as partners in the New York office, roughly three months after Jake Mincemoyer, the former regional section head of White & Case's Americas banking section, left to lead Allen & Overy's U.S. leveraged finance group from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS