Fintech Startup Marqeta Leads 4 IPO Launches Totaling $2.4B

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Financial technology startup Marqeta Inc. on Tuesday set a price range for an estimated $1 billion initial public offering, one of four companies to launch IPO plans that could raise $2.4 billion combined, guided by eight law firms total. Mental health services provider LifeStance Health Group Inc. also outlined plans for an IPO estimated at $640 million, joined by project management platform Monday.com Ltd.'s IPO estimated at $490 million and customer data platform Zeta Global Holdings Corp.'s estimated $250 million IPO, according to plans filed with regulators Tuesday. LifeStance Health could price this week while Marqeta, Zeta and Monday.com expect to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS