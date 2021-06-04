Roetzel & Andress Adds Estate Planning Attorney With CPA

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Roetzel & Andress LPA has added a shareholder with more than three decades of legal and financial experience to the firm's corporate, tax and transactional group, the firm announced. Nancy Franks-Straus is both a certified public accountant and a certified financial planner as well as an attorney, Roetzel said in a statement Tuesday. She will focus her practice on trusts and estates out of the firm's Chicago office after joining May 14 from Golan Christie Taglia LLP. Franks-Straus told Law360 that she never planned on leaving her old firm but couldn't pass up the opportunity to work at Roetzel. "Roetzel has a...

