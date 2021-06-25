Justices Back Refiners In Biofuel Exemption Row

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday restored small refiners' exemptions from federal renewable fuel blending requirements, wiping out a Tenth Circuit ruling that eliminated the exemptions. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court sided with refiners HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc. in their bid to undo the Tenth Circuit's voiding of their small-refinery economic hardship exemptions from renewable fuel blending requirements handed out by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, exemptions that were challenged by biofuel industry groups. During oral arguments in April, several justices questioned the refiners' assertion that the Clean Air Act provisions covering the Renewable Fuel Standard allows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS