DC Circ. Says Manager Can Badmouth Union For PTO Mix-Up

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit held Tuesday that a manager blaming a union for a food service worker's confusing paid leave calculation is not sanctionable because the statements were unattached to threats or promises, overriding a split National Labor Relations Board ruling. In a published opinion authored by Senior Circuit Judge Arthur Raymond Randolph, the panel granted a petition for review by Trinity Service Group Inc. and denied the NLRB's cross-application for enforcement. The panel said the accuracy of the manager's comments remains unclear, but that even false statements from management about a union are not actionable unless underlined with threats or promises....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS