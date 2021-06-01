DC Circ. Ruling Illustrates Bounds Of NLRB Authority

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- On May 11, in RAV Truck and Trailer Repairs Inc. and Concrete Express of NY LLC v. National Labor Relations Board,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit criticized a recent NLRB decision that ordered an employer to reinstate and compensate a bargaining unit for lost wages and benefits, reopen and restore business operations, and bargain with the union. The evidence in the case was riddled with conflicting testimony and documentary evidence establishing business irregularities between closely integrated companies. No doubt the lack of credibility and level of irregularities played a role in the board's decision to perfunctorily adopt...

