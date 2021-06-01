Former Apollo CEO Accused Of Rape, Defamation In NY Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Leon Black, the billionaire former CEO of Apollo Global Management with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, was hit with a lawsuit in a New York state court Tuesday by a woman claiming he sexually assaulted her, forced her into a nondisclosure agreement and falsely told the press she had extorted him. Guzel Ganieva — a native of Russia who had worked as a model — sued for defamation, emotional distress and gender-motivated violence under New York City's Gender Motivated Violence Act, calling Black a "sadist." She went public with the sexual harassment and assault allegations on Twitter in March, according to the suit....

