8th Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Cover Recycler's Repair Costs

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday said Hallmark Specialty Insurance Co. was not on the hook for a recycling plant's repair costs over fire damage, saying the insurer is only responsible for actual repairs done on the damaged property and that the policyholder had not repaired anything when it filed insurance claims. A three-judge panel upheld a federal court's ruling that Hallmark did not act in bad faith by refusing to provide replacement costs for Phoenix C&D Recycling Inc.'s fire damage. The lower court and Hallmark correctly interpreted the policy, which only covers repair costs when a policyholder actually replaces or repairs...

