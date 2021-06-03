5 Lactation Accommodation Considerations For Calif. Cos.

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 12:53 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 1, 2020, California's new lactation accommodation law, S.B. 142, went into effect and imposed detailed requirements for employers to provide lactation rooms and other facilities, along with new policies and procedures to administer lactation break programs. Just two months later, most California employees started working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state and local ordinances. Thus, most employers had not yet fully implemented the new accommodation requirements before employees left the workplace. Now that many employees are getting vaccinated and returning to the workplace, it is a good time for California employers to review their lactation accommodation policies...

