AMC Plans To Expand After Raising $230M From Mudrick

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Movie theater giant AMC Entertainment has raised $230.5 million in new equity after selling more than 8 million shares to Mudrick Capital. In a statement issued Tuesday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Mudrick Capital Management LP agreed to the cash deal in exchange for 8.5 million shares of AMC's Class A common stock. The movie company previously raised $917 million in new debt and equity in January, allowing it to snuff bankruptcy talks stemming from COVID-19 closures. According to a Tuesday statement from AMC CEO and President Adam Aron, the company is now shifting its focus to acquiring new theater leases...

