Calif. Seeks To Join LA Environmental Justice Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has moved for the state to join a suit against a scrap metal recycling facility accused of launching metal shards, projectiles and noxious fumes into a disadvantaged South Los Angeles community and a schoolyard. In a motion to intervene filed Friday in state court, Bonta, who has pledged to make environmental justice a priority, said that it is California's unconditional right to participate in pollution suits like the one filed by Los Angeles against S&W Atlas Iron & Metal Co. Inc. in April. The complaint alleged a long history of environmental hazards at the site and risks...

