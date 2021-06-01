FTC's Illumina-Grail Court Case Dropped Despite Cos.' Protest

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has let the Federal Trade Commission drop its federal court challenge to biotech giant Illumina's planned purchase of a cancer detection company but kept the door open to a future suit, despite the firms' warning that doing so would let the commission kill the deal later by reviving its challenge as the merger's termination date draws near. The commission's request to end the district court case without prejudice — meaning there's nothing to prevent another challenge from being filed — was granted in a Friday hearing and made official on Tuesday. The FTC's in-house administrative challenge to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS