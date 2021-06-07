Cozen Adds Former KMA Transportation Partner To DC Office

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor has snagged a leading aviation attorney from KMA Zuckert LLC, the latest addition to the firm's transportation and trade practice in Washington, D.C., according to an announcement from the firm. Jonathon H. Foglia comes with comprehensive experience working with aviation industry clients on a range of regulatory and commercial matters, Cozen said. He also works with travel industry clients, advising them on compliance with consumer protection laws. In particular, Foglia helps his airline clients with licensing requirements, competition matters, joint ventures, air transport agreements and traffic rights, among other matters. He regularly represents aviation industry clients in enforcement proceedings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS