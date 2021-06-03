Aussie Balloon Owner Seeks £1M Silver Lining In Storm Suit

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 4:36 PM BST) -- The company behind a giant blimp-shaped balloon tethered in an Australian national park and its insurer are suing their supplier for £1.1 million ($1.6 million) after it was destroyed in a thunderstorm. Uluru SkyShip Holdings Pty. Ltd. and QIC Europe, a unit of Qatar Insurance Co. Group, say in High Court documents that have recently been made public that their tethered helium balloon in Uluru Kata-Tjuta National Park, in central Australia, was under warranty when it was struck by lightning. The "sky ship" provided tourists with rides in the gondola of the tethered balloon. But it was destroyed in October 2018...

