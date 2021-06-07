Insurer Settles Supplier's Suit Over Unpaid Chicken Feed Bills

Law360, London (June 7, 2021, 7:34 PM BST) -- A French trade credit insurer has settled a claim brought against it by a leading U.K. chicken feed supplier seeking to recover £2.6 million ($3.6 million) in unpaid bills after one of its biggest customers went bust. Supplier 2 Agriculture Ltd.'s claim against Compagnie Francaise D'Assurance Pour Le Commerce Exterieur SA, or Coface, has been stayed after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London on May 28. Judge Neil Calver signed off the order and said the proceedings will be halted unless either side needs the court's help in enforcing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS