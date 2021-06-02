DNA Co. Says Calif. Standards Wrongly Used To Trim Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A DNA-sequencing business is defending its challenge of a lower court order that tossed most of the claims in a trade secret lawsuit it launched, telling the Ninth Circuit that the decision wrongly relied on California civil procedure to dismiss federal claims. Quintara Biosciences Inc. on Tuesday filed responses in its appeal of U.S. District Judge William Alsup's order, which struck down many of its trade secret claims. While Quintara said that it "has tremendous respect for the district court for its decades-long judicial service and experience," it still disagreed with the decision on appeal. Judge Alsup applied a California procedural...

