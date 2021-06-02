Hogan Lovells Adds Ex-Polsinelli IP Partner In California

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has nabbed an intellectual property litigator from Polsinelli PC to join the firm's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices, the firm announced Tuesday. Nitin Gambhir, who was a shareholder at Polsinelli, has joined the firm's intellectual property, media and technology, or IPMT, practice. Gambhir represents a variety of tech clients, both defendants and plaintiffs, in complex IP lawsuits. Gambhir told Law360 Pulse he was excited to join Hogan Lovells because of "the overall prestige and reputation of the firm," along with its pro bono initiatives and the strength of its intellectual property practice. "The firm also provides personal opportunities...

