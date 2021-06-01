US Ends Trump-Era 'Remain In Mexico' Asylum Policy

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday formally ended the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forced more than 68,000 asylum-seekers to remain south of the border while waiting for their cases to be adjudicated. In February, the Biden administration halted the Migrant Protection Protocols program, which allowed about 11,200 migrants that had been enrolled before the pause to enter the U.S. to pursue their cases, according to DHS. President Joe Biden told the DHS' agencies to review the MPP program and to consider its elimination. The Tuesday memo, issued by Mayorkas to the acting heads of U.S. Citizenship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS